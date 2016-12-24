Wreck at Centerville snarls highway | RecordCourier.com

The Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene at a collision at Highway 88 and Centerville Lane.

The collision was reported at 3:40 p.m., according to the state’s web site.

Two people were cut from a pickup by East Fork firefighters and evaluated for injuries.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Highway 88 is down to one lane.

Heavy snow required the injured to be transported by ambulance north out of the storm.

The wreck claimed the stop sign and the flashing red light at Centerville and 88. Motorists use care at that intersection.

Traffic is backed up on Centerville toward Foothill, according to personnel on scene.

Slick conditions are reported across Carson Valley after snow fell for most of the day.

Deputies report the hill on Riverview Drive climbing from the Carson Valley Golf Course into the Ranchos is a sheet of ice.