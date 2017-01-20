Woman’s death is third in decade at Centerville | RecordCourier.com

Ashley Bursey’s death was the third at the intersection of Highway 88 and Centerville over the past 10 years, according to figures released by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

There were 62 crashes and two deaths at the intersection between Sept. 1 2006 and the same date in 2016. Bursey was involved in a Dec. 29, 2016 accident at the intersection. She passed away last week.

Gardnerville resident Lee Ann Frances Briggs, 56, died June 20, 2008, from injuries she received from in a June 11 collision at the intersection.

Gardnerville business owner Craig William Ducar was killed July 13, 2011, on his motorcycle.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said that about 8,200 trips are made at that intersection every day.

“We want to make everyone’s travel through the intersection as safe as possible, and we are conducting a traffic signal analysis, as well as a traffic speed study, to evaluate potential traffic safety improvements,” she said.

Centerville is one of the main routes leading in and out of Douglas County’s largest communities, the Gardnerville Ranchos.