Victims killed in Kingsbury collision identified | RecordCourier.com

A staff member at Genoa Lakes Ranch Course has been identified as one of the people killed in a fiery wreck July 4 on Kingsbury Grade.

Moriah Ann Williams, 38, of Carson City has been identified by the Nevada Highway Patrol as a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Carson City resident Thomas William Guard, 52, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred at 9:26 p.m., when Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were responded to Kingsbury Grade about two miles up from Foothill Road.

Preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2012 Scion Xb was traveling eastbound down Kingsbury Grade. A white 2013 Ford F150 was traveling westbound up Kingsbury Grade. Guard, who was driving the Scion, allowed the vehicle to cross over the double yellow lines into the westbound travel lane causing the two vehicles to strike head on, according to the NHP.

The female driver and the male passenger in the Ford F150 were both transported by CareFlight to a Reno hospital with serious, but nonlife threatening injuries.

The driver of the Scion and both occupants in the F150 were wearing seat belts.

The passenger in the Scion was not restrained. There was also a dog in the Scion that succumbed to injuries from the crash.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at 775-687-9617 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us case No. 170700377