Winners named in rural character contest

Photos and captions depicting rural character in Douglas County were on display in a contest by the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and the local non-profit GreenACTnv.

The contest was designed to get people thinking about what rural character means to them, to stimulate a community dialogue and enhance the community's rural character consciousness. Steve Lewis, Extension Educator, said "a community's definition of rural character is essential to its preservation. Once rural character is defined, the community can target actions to retain those specific features."

Of the 240 photos entered in the contest, 24 percent identified Douglas County's beauty and scenery as that defining its rural character, 15 percent identified local agriculture and food production, 14 percent of the entries highlighted wildlife flora and fauna and 10% keyed into weather and change of seasons.

Contest winners were Linda Seibert, first place $300; Davy Millard, second place $200; Cira Craighead, third place $100; and Robin Grueninger, People's Choice $100. Go to the contest Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ImageswithinDouglasCountyDepictRuralCharacter/ to view these winning photos, honorable mention photos/captions and all the entries. Displays will be set up at various locations around the county for viewing to stimulate thought and conversation on our rural character.

"… a community's definition of rural character is essential to its preservation. Once rural character is defined, the community can target actions to retain those specific features."Steve LewisExtension Educator

Congratulations to the winners and all those that submitted photos/captions illustrating the characteristics that help make Douglas County a wonderful place to live, work and play.

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is engaged in every Nevada county, presenting research-based knowledge to address critical community needs. It is a county-state-federal partnership providing practical education to people, businesses and communities. For more information on its programs, visit http://www.unce.unr.edu.

Founded in 1874 as Nevada's land-grant university, the University of Nevada, Reno ranks in the top tier of best national universities. With nearly 19,000 students, the university is driven to contribute a culture of student success, world-improving research and outreach that enhances communities and business. Part of the Nevada System of Higher Education, the University has the system's largest research program and is home to the state's medical school. With outreach and education programs in all Nevada counties and home to one of the largest study-abroad consortium, the University extends across the state and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.unr.edu.