Wind examined by photo club | RecordCourier.com

Gordon Allen of Gordon's Photo Service discussed the latest in Tameron lenses at the Carson Valley Photo Club's April 11 meeting.

About 30 club members listened to Allen, who operates stores in Reno and Carson City, discuss and show off Tameron's new 150-600mm, 70-200mm, and 10-24mm. All are reasonably priced and equivalent to their Canon and Nikon counterparts, he said.

He also showed off a new monopod made by Zuma that holds heavy zoom lenses. Made of carbon fiber, the lightweight monopod has feet for better stabilization.

The club's April competition theme was "wind". A total of 20 photos were submitted to judge Mary Kay Kaluza.

First place: Jackie Gorton, "Against the Wind"; second place, Robin Gureninger "Mad, Windy, Bad Hair Day"; third place, Nancy Hulsey "Spin, spin, spin."

The club's next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. May 8 at the United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.

The presenter will be Marv of Marv's Custom Framing and the photo contest theme will be "edge of the storm." The public is welcome.

For more information, contact Nancy Hulsey at 782-0042.