The massacre in Las Vegas and a series of disasters and catastrophes occurring recently give rise to old and difficult questions. Such questions as, "Why do bad things happen to good people?"

Or," If God is a loving God why does He allow innocent people, including infants and children, to experience catastrophes, fearful diseases, and untimely deaths?"

The question of the moralizer might be: "If moral character and justice is of such supreme value as the Bible teaches, why does God often allow evil to continue unrestricted without regard to moral distinctions." These questions are neither simple nor easy to answer. The Scriptures calls them, "the mystery of evil." (2nd. Thess.2:6=7)

Many clues in this mystery are found in the Bible's explanation recorded in the first three chapters of Genesis. Here we learn of the perfection of the first human man and women and the perfect environment God provided for them without fear, evil, or harm in a Garden called Eden. Obedience to one simple command of God was the only condition for the perpetuation of immortal perfection. However, they could not, or would not meet the condition resulting in the curse of sin and death upon their lives and disharmony and disorder in the very elements of the planet on which they lived.

However, there is some very good news. In the words of the Christmas angel to the shepherds, "Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord." (Luke 2:10-11)

The history of man will not end in the triumph of evil over good but in the removal of the curse and the overwhelming triumph of good over evil. Thanks be to God for His loving kindness and tender mercy. He has provided a means of complete restoration and annulment of the curse which now, prevails over all creation and which is the source of every sorrow and misery known to man. Jesus Himself, warned us John 16:23, that under the existing conditions of this present world, we would have anguish and troubles.

Faith and trust in the Gospel of Jesus Christ gives mortal man unspeakable hope even though, in the providence of God for the present, we must temporarily live in the midst of fears and tears and the uncertainty of what potential evil tomorrow may bring.

"For He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust." (Matt 5:45-46) We can live in hope because God is known in Scripture as, "The God of all hope and comfort" I choose to live in hope. You can make that choice also. You will find it surprising that there is a unique, divine and supernatural strength and comfort given to those who live in hope.

Pastor Gene Holman of Living Word Fellowship in Gardnerville is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association