White satin moths infest Lake Tahoe park

Sixty-seven acres of Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park have suffered heavy defoliation from white sating moths, according to the Nevada Division of Forestry.

Trapping and aerial surveys revealed 226 acres of infestation, ranging from minimal to heavy defoliation. Minimal defoliation was mapped on 52 acres, with moderate areas mapped on 107 acres.

Results of trapping indicate that populations are trending higher; freezing weather in the higher elevations is triggering the insects' transition to its over-wintering stage which results in lower trap numbers. In late August, the second hatch of larvae occurred and sampling found high caterpillar numbers feeding in upper North Canyon, Marlette Lake, and west of Hobart Lake. Bark and leaf samples found 10-15 caterpillars per leaf, which is extremely high. It is anticipated that fall color will be greatly diminished this year, and that populations will likely increase next year causing more defoliation, tree stress, and tree mortality.

Moths in the more urban areas should not lead to any major defoliation since the insect requires more than individual landscape trees to flourish. Defoliation may still occur, but it should be minimal.

"NDF would like to extend our thanks to the general public who called us to report sightings," said NDF Forest Health Specialist Gene Phillips. "It provided valuable tracking and movement information and helped us to develop and focus surveys in priority areas."

The state is researching the possibility of conducting a biological insecticide spray project next year to control the insect population within the park to minimize the infestation. Since this is a non-native invasive insect, native predators are not present in sufficient numbers to control the population. This type of project will require inter-agency cooperation and planning.

For more information about the defoliation, infestation and future plans to control white satin moth populations, call 775-849-2500 ext. 241.