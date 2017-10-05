What’s on your tombstone?

Here's your last chance to sponsor a tombstone for the 3rd annual Slaughterhouse Lane Coffin Races at Heritage Park on Oct. 14. "Tombstones" will line the course where the coffins will be racing. Buy one to promote your business and display your company logo, family name, team name or a "fun epitaph" for a someone special. Cost is $50 in person at the Main St. Gardnerville office, 1407 US Highway 395 N. If you pay online it is $51.75 info@mainstreetgardnerville.org. Deadline is Oct. 9. Please include a high-resolution .eps or .jpg of your logo. For complete details see http://mainstreetgardnerville.org/event/2nd-annual-slaughterhouse-lane-coffin-races/

Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Bags

Share the spirit of giving this holiday season. Starting Oct. 2-Nov. 23, items may be dropped off from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. The Young at Heart Senior Citizens Club and Douglas County Senior Center are seeking donations to make annual holiday gift bags for home-bound local seniors. Suggested items are lap blankets, shampoo, ChapStick, Kleenex, 2018 calendars, wallets or coin purses, socks, hand cream, bar soap, puzzle books, paper, pens, flashlights, and candy. Please no candles, lighters, glass or used items. Cash donations or gift cards are also appreciated. Call 782-6349 and ask for Doug or Cindy.

Trip to Bountiful

Don't miss Carson Valley Community Theater's presentation of "The Trip to Bountiful" at the CVIC Hall on Esmeralda St. in Minden. Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. for two weekends (Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29).

This play is the story of Carrie Watts who lives her life trapped in a Houston apartment in the 1940s with a controlling daughter-in-law and a hen-pecked son. Her wish before she dies is to revisit "Bountiful," a small Texas town of her youth which she still calls "home." The trouble is her son is too concerned for her health to allow her to travel alone and her daughter-in-law insists they don't have money to spend on bus tickets. The situation prompts "escape" attempts each month which coincide with the arrival of Mrs. Watts' Social Security check. At last, she makes a successful escape and final trip home. Share her adventure.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $13 for age 65+ and students. They may be purchased online at ShowTix4U.com or by calling 292-0939. Discounts are available for groups of 10 people or more. Don't wait; these performances do sell out.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com