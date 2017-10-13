Wedding planners to ‘Fall in Love’ at one-stop bridal show

Wedding planners can fulfill their needs at one location, the 6th annual Fall in Love Bridal show from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

The bridal show is the only show of its kind in the Gardnerville and Minden area, said Fall in Love Festival promoter Cynthia Ferris-Bennett.

Ferris-Bennett is a member of the Weddings of the West and serves as the president.

She created the festival when she realized there were not many services for wedding planners in the Valley. She said the closest wedding planning venues for brides are in Reno.

"We found out the Reno show was canceled this year, so we anticipate a lot of brides from the Reno area and hope they check out the Carson Valley and what there is to offer down here," said Ferris-Bennett.

The Fall in Love Festival makes wedding planning a stress-free and memorable experience for the bride, groom, family and guests, she said.

Show goers will be able to sip champagne, taste test cake and reception food as well as try out hair and makeup ideas from more than 50 wedding and event professionals from Reno, Lake Tahoe, the Carson Valley and surrounding areas.

"With this show we are really focusing on locals and bringing the draw to the Valley," said Ferris-Bennett. "We really want to focus on the Carson Valley and brides-to-be who want to have a wedding in the area. The vendors in the show actually know the area and can be a resource to fulfilling that dream wedding."

Raffles, giveaways, goodie bags, other surprises and gifts will be given out including a grand prize wedding giveaway of up to a $18,000 value in venues, full wedding coordination and more. People must be present to win.

Bridal gown models will be walking around as an interactive fashion show and new this year is an online wedding auction where dresses start at $100.

"Brides can basically get a wedding gown for $100 through bidding," said Ferris-Bennett.

"The festival grows year after year. It's a one-stop wedding planning experience."

Complimentary tickets are available online at eventbrite.com or fallinlovefestival.com for $5 or are $10 the day of the event. Grand prize raffle tickets are $1 each. The first 200 to register online receive an extra grand prize ticket, said Ferris-Bennett.

For information visit fallinlovefestival.com or sierrachef.com.