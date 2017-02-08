Water main break closes school Wednesday | RecordCourier.com

A water main break sent thousands of gallons of water down Romans Road in Sunridge and Sierra Lutheran High School students home for the day.

The break cut water service to the high school, East Fork Station 12, Corpus Christi Catholic Church and Hilltop Community Church.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no estimate on when water would be restored or whether a boil water order would be issued for locations outside of Romans Road.

Firefighters reported the break at about 11:30 a.m.

■ Workers at GE Bently evacuated the building at 9 a.m. Wednesday after they saw smoke coming from the ceiling.

The smoke was traced to a fire in a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit fan motor. Safety equipment shut the system and closed a smoke damper, according to Fire Capt. Terry Taylor.

After determining the cause, firefighters turned the incident over to GE maintenance personnel. The installed air handling unit cleared the smoke from the building, Taylor said.