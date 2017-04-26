Volunteers sought for Amgen bicycle tour | RecordCourier.com

The Amgen Tour of California will take a long detour into Carson Valley for the first time on May 12, and organizers are seeking volunteers to help.

"Carson Valley is a new route for the tour this year. Grab your spot roadside and catch the showdown that's sure to culminate on the climb up Kingsbury Grade" said Carson Valley Visitor's Authority Executive Director Jan Vandermade. "Match the highest caliber women cyclists against a world class route. It's gonna test the best."

Event and Media Relations Manager for the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Mike Frye said the new course, which takes the women over Luther Pass and Kingsbury Grade in the race's second stage, will be a new challenge.

"The fastest lady will climb Kingsbury in 48 minutes," he told Douglas County commissioners. "I've made that climb, but never in that time."

Thousands of volunteers will join forces with race staff May 11-20 to support the international televised sporting event where the world's top cyclists compete before millions of fans. In all, the men's seven stages and women's four-day race will travel through 14 host cities for official stage starts and finishes.

The women's Stage 1 race features one of the most beautiful race routes in the USA, circumnavigating the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe with the final climb to the finish at Heavenly Mountain Resort, May 11. The Overall Start will begin at 10:40 a.m. and finish approximately at 2 p.m.

The next day, athletes will tackle the new 67.1-mile Stage 2 course, which includes the highest summit in race history at Luther Pass and the debut of Daggett Pass along Kingsbury Grade, state Route 207. Also at Heavenly, Stage 2 will commence at 10:25 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m.

Registration for volunteers is now open. Positions include course marshals, security and check-in. Marshals assist race staff and local law enforcement authorities along the route monitoring pedestrian traffic, road closures, and updating spectators as the race progresses.

No experience is required and those interested in assisting the Tahoe South portion of the tour can register at http://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/Tour/volunteer. Registrants must be at least 18 years old, or accompanied by an adult. Interested applicants can contact Mark Luke at watoc.vols@gmail.com.

The race is part of the Union Cycliste International's Women's WorldTour, denoting the highest caliber racing events in the world. Race presenter AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, created routes that will challenge the world's top female cyclists in Lake Tahoe. The Amgen Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM Women's Race empowered with SRAM will include the overall start (May 11) and Stage 2 (May 12) on consecutive days. The competition will continue with Stage 3 in Elk Grove (May 13) and the finale in Sacramento (May 14) as the seven-day men's Amgen Tour of California begins.