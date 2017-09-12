Volunteers put the candy in Candy Dance

Since the first of August, volunteers have been busy preparing for the annual Genoa Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Fair.

This year's event is expected to feature more than 300 craft and food vendors and draws thousands of people to Genoa during the two-day event set for Sept. 23-24.

The event wouldn't be complete without the candy or the volunteers.

Hundreds of batches of peanut butter cups, peanut brittle, fudge, chocolate dipped divinity, cookies & cream bark and more has already been prepped and packaged for the 98th annual Candy Dance.

More than 100 volunteers help prepare for the event, annually said Candy Chairwoman Dee Chekowitz-Dykes. This year Carson Valley Middle School leadership students made Genoa pretzel twists and Peanut butter cups.

"The kids are awesome," said CVMS leadership teacher Pam Higman. "They have a lot of enthusiasm and enjoy being a part of this event."

Recommended Stories For You

Higman said the class usually helps run the registers at the Candy Dance, but this year they wanted to be candy makers.

"We had so much fun helping out last year that we wanted to do it again and we figured they could use some help making the candy too," said eighth-grader Peyton Brathcer.

Chekowitz-Dkyes said volunteers from across Carson Valley and Carson City donate their time to make and package the thousands of pounds of candy.

Anywhere from 3-10 volunteers put in about 30 hours a week at the Genoa Town Hall making candy.

"It's amazing, we couldn't do it without them," said Chekowitz-Dkyes.

All of the candy made will be for sale in the town hall.

Candy-buyers are encouraged to bring a cooler for their treats to keep them cool.

"Everything is handmade. We don't add anything to our candy so they tend to melt quickly," Chekowitz-Dkyes said.

The Genoa Candy Dance has been a tradition since 1919 when Lillian Virgin Finnegan proposed it as a fundraiser to install streetlights around the community. Since then it has drawn in crowds from Reno, Carson City, Minden, Gardnerville and surrounding areas making it one of Genoa's most popular event and providing a substantial portion to the town's annual budget.

"If we didn't it would be just a town without a town manager or events," said Chekowitz-Dykes. "The Candy Dance helps keep our little town running."

The Candy Dance Dinner & Dance is Saturday night from 4-10 p.m. with dinner service starting at 5:30 p.m. Table space is limited. Tickets available at Genoa Town Offices or call 775-782-8696, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Genoa Lane, Jacks Valley and Foothill roads are all closed during the festival. Parking is available at all three town entrances.