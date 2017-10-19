Volunteer nominations sought for medical center award

Nominations are open for the 2017 Claire Bauer Heart of a Volunteer Award.

In 2016, Marjorie Runyon was the inaugural winner of the award given to a volunteer within the Carson Valley Medical Center organization.

Claire and Peter Bauer's children created the Claire Bauer Heart of a Volunteer Award upon their mother's unexpected passing in February of 2016. Claire had been a long-time volunteer at Carson Valley Medical Center, as well as the Douglas County School District. She and Peter moved to the Carson Valley following his military retirement, and quickly became ingrained in the community. Claire was known for her flair for life and her endless giving of her time and talents.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, the quilting bunch and her swimming gals. She also loved giving her time to her church.

Her family wanted to carry on their mother's legacy by recognizing others who, like Claire, have a kind, compassionate and giving heart — always willing to lend a hand.

Nominations for the 2017 award, which includes a cash gift, may be submitted by paper or electronically.

Recommended Stories For You

To read more about 2016 recipient Margie Runyon, or to learn about the Heart of a Volunteer Award or nominate a volunteer, visit cvmchospital.org/heartofavolunteer.