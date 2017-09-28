Volunteer Appreciation Picnic this Sunday

The Active Volunteers in Douglas volunteer appreciation barbecue is Oct. 1 and is presented in gratitude to all local volunteers. You may arrive any time after 11 a.m., for the meal served at noon. Please call today to let them know to expect you 265-7651. It's at Bently Science Park/Ferris Park on the corner of 1711 Orbit Way (intersection of Buckeye and Orchard Roads.)

National Feral Cat Day Oct. 16

Trap, Neuter, and Return is a humane, non-lethal alternative to the trap-and-kill approach that has been used (without success) to reduce the number of ownerless, free-roaming of feral cats. TNR programs can effectively stabilize and reduce community cat populations when done with sufficient intensity. Standard TNR practice has cats humanely trapped, evaluated and spayed or neutered by a licensed veterinarian, ear-tipped to show they've been sterilized, vaccinated against rabies and distemper, and then returned to their original habitat to live out their lives. The Alley Cat Allies group (which launched National Feral Cat Day in 2001, is credited with popularizing TNR in the U.S.), and other organizations — large and small alike — are making a difference including the "Douglas Animal Welfare Group" (DAWG). The goal is to let people know about the life and perils of feral and stray cats. The movement spread rapidly and more than 30 cities now take part. Kill rates and the number of homeless kittens being brought to shelters has reduced in participating areas.

Stray and feral cats are usually unadoptable and cannot live in shelters. These creatures gather in colonies to survive and usually avoid human beings. When such a cat is caught, it becomes very aggressive and even ferocious. The goal of the movement was to convince local authorities in America that colonies of these community animals are not to be killed but rather taken under control and helped to survive while reducing spread of disease and lessening future feral kitten population. For information about how to help feral cats in our community, call 267-7325 or visit the website dawgrescue.com.

Bently Ranch Tour

Please join the Douglas County Democratic Women's group on Oct. 19 for a tour of Bently Ranch. Meet at the ranch office (white building on the right on Stockyard Road) at 10 a.m. A DART bus will depart and drive around the property while Ranch Manager Matt McKinney relates some of the histories of Bently in its holdings here and in Northern California. Get a progress update on the new distillery and retail outlet plans, Christopher Bently's involvement in overall operations, and future projects and new Foundation. The bus returns to the ranch office in about an hour. Although the tour is limited to 16 people (capacity of the bus), a waiting list will be kept and if it's long enough another tour may be provided. PREPAYMENT reserves your spot, please get your reservation in early. RSVP to Katherine at jkw@gbis.com or 267-0539 and mail your $20 per person check to DCDW at 1171 Chaparral Court, Minden.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com