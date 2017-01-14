Victim succumbs in Centerville crash | RecordCourier.com

A 23-year-old Carson City woman succumbed to injuries she received in a Dec. 29 collision at Centerville and Highway 88, family members confirmed on social media on Friday.

Ashley Bursey was a 2012 graduate of Carson High School who attended Western Nevada College and worked as a manager at the Minden McDonald’s.

She has been in a coma since the collision, according to a gofundme page set up to raise money for her family.

Bursey, who worked in Minden, has been on life support since the Centerville collision, according to a gofundme page set up to collect donations.

From 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, the Minden, South Carson and Winnie Lane McDonald’s restaurants will donate a fifth of their sales to the family of Ashley Bursey.

Bursey, who worked in Minden, has been on life support since the Centerville collision, according to a gofundme page set up to collect donations.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/expense-fund-for-bursey-family

Bursey was the most seriously injured of a half dozen people hurt in two wrecks in six days at the intersection of Highway 88 and Centerville Lane.

The intersection is one of four main routes out of the Gardnerville Ranchos, Douglas County’s largest community.

At 6:53 a.m. Dec. 29, Bursey in a black Mazda pulled out into the path of a southbound GMC pickup. The pickup hit the driver’s side of the Mazda, which was pushed into a third vehicle. Michael Cook, the driver of the GMC was taken by ambulance for treatment. The third driver was treated at the scene,

The collisions have renewed a call for traffic control at the intersection, with residents turning out at a Jan. 3 Douglas County commissioners meeting.

Cook spoke to county commissioners while standing on crutches as a result of his injuries.

“I never saw her coming,” he said. “I was going highway speed. It was as if someone dropped her in front of me.”

Cook told county commissioners that the only appropriate number of deaths is zero.

“The blind spot there is brutal,” he said. “It was the scariest moment of my life. I have two little girls. I got so lucky.”

Six days prior to the collision that would claim Bursey’s life, three people were injured 3:40 p.m. Christmas Eve when a Chevrolet pickup pulled out in front of a Ford pickup.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Gordon said two people were helicoptered to Reno where they were treated and released. A third person was treated at the scene.

More than 1,350 people have signed a petition for some sort of traffic safety device at the intersection, which has long been recognized by residents as dangerous.