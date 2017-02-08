Victim in fatal Highway 89 wreck identified | RecordCourier.com

A Carson City man killed in a Feb. 1 collision on Highway 89 near Grass Lake was identified on Tuesday.

Joseph Digino, 30, was driving a Ford F-150 northbound at 4:30 p.m. that drifted onto the right shoulder of Highway 89 before entering the oncoming traffic lane.

The front of Digino’s pickup struck the left side of a Chevrolet 4500 driven by Gardnerville resident Robert Polansky, 35, causing major damage to the Chevrolet.

The Ford then collided with a Subaru Forester that was following the Chevrolet.

The Forrester, driven by Gardnerville resident Matthew Lamb, 35, suffered major damage. Passenger Donna Lamb, 72, sustained several broken bones in the collision. The Lambs were both taken to Barton Memorial for their injuries. A 2-year-old in the vehicle was unharmed.