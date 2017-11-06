Veterans sworn in as deputies

Two new Douglas County deputies, both military veterans, were sworn in on Monday as family and friends looked on.

Army Afghanistan veteran Deputy Kendrick Ta and Marine veteran Jose Gutierrez joined the sheriff's office as deputies.

Carson Valley resident Ta is a 2009 Douglas High School graduate and attended Western Nevada College before joining the U.S. Army.

He served as an indirect fire infantryman, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

Gutierrez was born and raised in Honduras and immigrated to the United States. He graduated from Reno High School in 2007 and enlisted in the Marine Corps as a rifleman.

Smith said his military service included serving in various locations in the Middle East in combat assignments, where he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his actions in saving a fellow marine during combat patrol. Gutierrez attended Truckee Meadows Community College and University of Nevada, Reno, and was awarded a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

"Both new deputies are military veterans and bring several needed skill sets to the department," Sheriff Ron Pierini said. "Military veterans are team players and thrive in a team setting. Veterans are also skilled communicators. They speak confidently and concisely with efficiency and clarity. DCSO is excited to have these two distinguished military veterans now serve this community."

Anyone interested in applying to be a deputy may visit douglasconvsheriff.com and click on the recruitment tab. Final testing for the position for 2017 is 8 a.m. Nov. 15.

Smith said there are financial incentives for those with military service.