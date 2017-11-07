Valley residents recognize veterans

Carson Valley seniors will be kicking off observation of Veterans Day on Wednesday, where band students from Douglas High School and Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School will perform.

The annual celebration is 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, and will feature a wall of honor displaying photos and service history of Carson Valley veterans.

Recreation Coordinator Georgianna Drees-Wasmer said Sheriff Ron Pierini will serve as master of ceremonies for the event, which will feature speakers from Nevada Honor Flight and Wheelers for the Wounded of California-Nevada and a visit from Brighter Days Preschool.

"This special day is devoted to honoring the local men and women who have served and continue to serve in our Armed Forces," she said. "All veterans and widows of veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms, in part or in full, and their medals."

Lunch will follow the ceremony at noon. The event is open to the public. The center is located at 1329 Waterloo Lane.

On Thursday, veterans are invited to attend an assembly in their honor at Gardnerville Elementary School.

Veterans are invited to arrive early for coffee and snacks at 8:30 a.m. and will begin lining up for the assembly shortly before 9 a.m.

Second-graders will lead veterans of each branch into the school's multipurpose room, each holding a sign indicative of that branch of service. Veterans will line up on the stage and students will hear some history of Veterans Day. A few short speeches on each branch will be given and students will hear about the importance of Veterans Day.

Mary Lahlum, health aide at Gardnerville Elementary School and one of the assembly organizers, said the assembly has been held at least since 2001. She said Veteran's Day is a big deal in Nevada and it is important every year to make veterans feel special and recognized.

"We hear every year from the veterans how special they feel when the kids do this for them," Lahlum said.

Lahlum said students make American flag artwork that line the hallways and are always eager to hug and high-five the veterans as they leave the stage.

The school is located at 1290 Toler Ave. in Gardnerville.

Douglas County Marines will gather 11 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the service's 242nd birthday. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. and will be in the training room of the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Building at 1038 Buckeye Road. All Marines and spouses are invited to have cake and coffee.

The Carson Valley Inn will be hosting its seventh annual free spaghetti lunch for veterans and active-duty military 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans and a guest may participate by either showing their military ID or describing service to the host.

The Carson Valley Inn is located at 1627 Highway 395.

The Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center will be hosting an open house on Saturday, offering free admission in observance of Veterans Day.

Doors open at 10 a.m. with complimentary light refreshments and cake cutting at noon, according to Douglas County Historical Society President Dennis Little.

The museum is located at 1477 Main St., in Gardnerville.

Local, state and offices will be closed Friday for Veterans Day. The U.S. Postal Service will be closed Saturday.

Eastside Memorial Park will host a presentation of colors 9 a.m. Friday. Eastside Memorial is located at 1600 Buckeye Road, Minden. Information, 782-2215.