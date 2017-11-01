Valley residents collecting cash, coats

With colder temperatures Carson Valley residents are collecting donations of cash and coats.

East Fork Professional Firefighters Association members will be collecting cash from passing cars during a boot drive at the intersection of Main Street and Gilman Avenue in Gardnerville 1-4 p.m. Friday.

Brian Trute, charity and donation chairman for the EFPF, said the fire fighters' association donated over 200 coats to Douglas County School District elementary students last year. This year, the school district is looking for 183 coats. EFPF is looking to raise the $6,000 necessary. Elementary students are selected by school district officials.

"This is one of our favorite events," Trute said. "We get to talk with community members and collaborate in providing warm coats to kids here in the Carson Valley."

Operation Warm is a national partnership between the International Association of Firefighters, Rotary Clubs and corporate partners. EFPF Local 3726 is the Carson Valley local.

"The coats are brand new, made in the USA by American union workers," Trute said. "The smiles and confidence we see in the kids' faces as they put on their new jacket is something that keeps us warm all winter."