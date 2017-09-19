Valley dentists merge practices

As of May, general dentists Dr. Gary Anderson and Dr. David Newell have merged and consolidated their dental practices into one location in Minden.

According to a press release, the merger comes as Dr. Anderson moves toward retirement from the profession he has known and served for nearly 50 years.

"This is an exciting time as they have merged together to establish an excellent dental practice in a single location to best serve their wonderful patients here in the Carson Valley," the release said.

The doctors merged the team members and patients from both practices and expanded office hours to include Fridays. These changes are aimed at accommodating their existing and new patients for routine cleanings, dental treatment and emergency care.

Their office remains at 1625 Highway 88, Suite 204, in the Citizens Financial professional building across the street from Douglas High School.

Dr. Gary Anderson has maintained a dental practice in the Carson Valley for nearly 25 years. Originally from Southern California, Dr. Anderson graduated from dental school at the University of California, San Francisco in 1969.

Following dental school, he served in the United States Air Force for two years before entering private practice. After practicing dentistry in Southern California and Lake Tahoe for many years, he relocated his dental practice to Minden in 1995.

Having practiced dentistry for nearly five decades, Dr. Anderson is looking forward to retirement. He enjoys spending his free time with his wife, family, and grandchildren enjoying all that is offered in Northern Nevada.

Dr. David Newell is a native of Northern Nevada, having been born and raised in the Reno-Sparks area. He and his wife have three children aged 14, 7, and 4.

Dr. Newell graduated with his undergraduate degree in Health Sciences from the University of Nevada, Reno. He attended dental school at the University of Washington School of Dentistry in Seattle, Wash., and graduated in June 2005. Following dental school, he maintained a dental practice in Sparks for nearly 10 years until the decision came to relocate to the Carson Valley with his family. Prior to the merger, he owned and operated his own dental practice in Minden.

Moving forward, Doctors Anderson and Newell will continue to incorporate modern technologies to aid in diagnosis and treatment en route to providing optimal oral health for their patients, families, and friends.

Both Dr. Anderson and Dr. Newell have experience in all aspects of general dentistry including pediatrics, endodontics, oral surgery, restorative dentistry, and dental implants.