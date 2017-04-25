Valley Church finds new home | RecordCourier.com

After 26 years of searching, one Valley church has found its permanent home in Minden.

Valley Christian Fellowship has purchased the former Lira's Market building on Lucerne, with plans to start holding services there in late fall.

"The fact that we now have a permanent home will allow us to focus our energies, resources, gifts and talents into serving our members and community," senior pastor Leo Kruger said. "Not being under the control of a landlord will allow us to minister how the Lord leads, and not be limited in how we serve. One example is that we are blessed to have been selected by Multnomah University to be their Carson Valley campus. MU is a fully accredited college which offers diverse programs allowing Valley residents to pursue educational degrees as high as a masters' right here at home."

Raising the funds needed to purchase the 19,848-square-foot building was made possible through donations from church members and nonmembers alike.

"The total amount raised apart from our congregation was $260,000," Kruger said. "It is a great encouragement our friends catch the vision for the church and are willing to support it in such a significant way."

One of the many advantages Kruger said of owning such a large building is the ability to better serve its members and the Valley.

"A goal of ours is to minister and serve every age group from babies to the elderly. Our children's ministry and youth are a major priority for us. This new building will provide the room to expand those important ministries," he said. "The building comes with a large commercial kitchen which will enable us to serve our congregation and expand our outreach to include meals. The large fellowship area will give us lots of room to have meals together and encourage people to spend time enhancing and developing friendships."

The purchase of the building was the first major expense for the church. Now, it must raise the funds to remodel the building from a grocery store to a well-suited church.

To help with this cost, Shadow Mountain Church in Gardnerville has offered to host a silent auction 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29.

"I want to thank them for helping another church be successful. This is a testimony of the love of Christ being shared by other congregations," Kruger said. "It has always been my heart to work together with other churches that hold to the Word of God and honor who Jesus is, and what He has done for the world. The more we work together, the better we can help the people Jesus came to save."

Items donated for the auction include cars, trucks, motorcycles, art, several firearms, furniture and appliances valued at $100 or more.

Items in good, working condition are welcome.

Kruger said he is grateful for all the people who came together to make his vision of a permanent home a reality.

"I would like to thank Russ Davidson with Remax and Shele Pandl with Coldwell Banker for working extra hard putting the purchase together and United Federal Credit Union for giving us the best terms available, enabling us to secure the needed financing," Kruger said. "I would also like to thank my local pastor friends who prayed and supported us along the way. Pastor Rich Lammay with High Sierra Fellowship, Gene Holman with Living Word Fellowship, John Wiltse with Bread of Life Christian Fellowship in Mound House, Bill McCready with LifePoint, and Jim Peckham with FISH. Most of all, I would like to thank the Lira family for their generosity toward us. Please pray for the success of their business and the health of their family."