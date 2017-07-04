Valley celebrates Independence Day | RecordCourier.com

Although fireworks have been banned in Douglas County for nearly 80 years, there's no shortage of Carson Valley Fourth of July celebrations.

This year, Gardnerville's events started early with a Fun Run at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast from the Carson Valley Lions Club with the sound of the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra filling the air.

Minden Park had blow-up jump houses for the kids, a bike parade, bubbles and everything needed for a family affair including complimentary hot dogs and hamburgers provided by the Carson Valley Inn.

Over in Genoa, families and visitors were set up all around Mormon Station as children paraded through the town in their patriotic attire, bicycles, scooters and hover boards during the Genoa Americana Festival Tuesday morning.

Genoa residents and sisters 9-year-old Cailyn, 9, 5-year-oldCarly and 3-year-oldCathryn Schroder wore matching red, white and blue dresses and marched together blowing their kazoos as the self-proclaimed town clown, Tim DeTurk, handed out candy and smiles, dressed head to toe in American flag themed clothes complete with a honking clown nose.

"Its fun to be a part of the parade," agreed the sisters as they licked and slurped their watermelon flavored snow cones. "There's a lot to do and see and it's a lot fun."

Other activities included, water activities, face painting, watermelon seed spitting, raffles and the volunteer fire department served a chicken barbecue plate while the Sierra Silver Strings played in the center of the Mormon Station State Historic Park .