Two ways to Christmas tree-cycle | RecordCourier.com

Douglas County residents will have a full month to dispose of their Christmas trees.

The Douglas County Recreation Department is accepting trees Dec. 26 through Jan. 27 at Lampe Park. The drop-off location is across the street from the tennis courts.

Trees can be disposed of at any time of day or night, said Ryan Stanton, park supervisor.

The department partners with Minden-based Bently Ranch to recycle the trees.

“We pretty much provide the site, and Bently Ranch comes and picks up the trees and mulches,” Stanton said. “They do the actual pick up and mulching. We used to chip everything but it just got so big we just can’t keep up anymore.”

Last year, about 20 tons of trees were mulched, said Woody Worthington, operations manager for the ranch.

The mulch is used for compost, he said. “It (the ranch) is the largest composting facility in Nevada.”

After the trees are mulched they are disked back into the ranch’s fields, he said.

Of the ranch’s 23,000 acres, about 2,000 are used to grow grain products such as barley, rye, wheat and corn, Worthington said.

Some of the grain products are being grown for the new Bentley Heritage Distillery that’s under construction in downtown Minden.

“Everybody [who drops off a tree for recycling] is a part of helping the distillery,” Worthington said.

For Douglas Disposal customers, tree disposal is even easier. Customers can put their trees out on regularly scheduled trash pick-up days from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6.

Trees larger than 6-feet in length must be cut in half.

Trees picked up by Douglas Disposal are also chipped at Bently Ranch.

All decorations must be removed from trees that are dropped off or picked up. Flocked trees will not be accepted.