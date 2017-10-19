Two dead in Centerville collision

Two people were killed in a collision between a sedan and a cement truck on Wednesday in Centerville.

The collision occurred at about 4 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the second died at Renown Regional Medical Center.

In the wake of the collision, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced it would install a compact roundabout at the intersection.

Officials told county commissioners in June that the roundabout was a priority for them.

The intersection is one of four main routes out of the Gardnerville Ranchos, Douglas County's largest community.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said that about 8,200 trips are made at that intersection every day.

According to the state, there have been 62 crashes at the intersection between Sept. 1, 2006 and the same date in 2016.

Wednesday brought the total number of fatalities up to five at the intersection over the past 10 years, with the last three occurring this year.

Ashley Bursey, 23, was one of three people injured in a Dec. 29, 2016, collision at the intersection. Bursey succumbed to her injuries on Jan. 13.

The other fatalities at the intersection over the past decade were Gardnerville resident Lee Ann Frances Briggs, 56, who died June 20, 2008, and Gardnerville business owner Craig William Ducar, who was killed July 13, 2011, on his motorcycle.

The Centerville roundabout would be the second on Highway 88 and the third in Carson Valley. A full-sized roundabout is located at Pine Nut Road and Muller Parkway south of Gardnerville.