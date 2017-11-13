Two arrested in juvenile party

Two people were arrested and five cited after deputies broke up a large juvenile party involving 30-40 people on Friday night near Mackay and Hyde streets in Johnson Lane.

According to the sheriff's office, a 19-year-old Gardnerville man and an 18-year-old Carson City woman were arrested when deputies arrived at the home around 11 p.m.

Both were arrested for minor consuming alcohol. The woman also faces possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Four juveniles under the age of and one adult under the age of 21 were cited for underage drinking.

Nevada's marijuana and alcohol laws require residents be 21 years old.