Turkey Trot gobbles the Valley on Thanksgiving

The inaugural Carson Valley Food Closet's Turkey Trot hosted by Main Street Events is running through Minden on Thanksgiving.

Turkey trots are common across the country, traditionally taking place on Thanksgiving as a run/walk, often with a long-distance option to "burn calories" before the big meal. The event is designed to draw both locals and visitors.

"I've done them in other cities when visiting relatives and it was just one of those things, like why don't we have one here?" asked Kate Savage, associate director of Carson Valley Community Food Closet. "We're trying to capture locals and families."

The Carson Valley Food Closet is putting on the event with help from Main Street Events and is sponsored by Carson Valley Medical Center, Animal Medical Services, Minden/Carson City Kaia Fit, The Town of Minden and Great Basin Physical Therapy.

Proceeds benefit the Carson Valley Food Closet.

"I grew up in and graduated from Douglas, I know the importance of sharing our great community with visitors, as well as the potential for our community to rally behind an event," Savage said. "And I know from visiting other cities on Thanksgiving, that when done right, Turkey Trot runs can be an annual draw to a town, which is our hope with this event and the idea that dollars stay in Douglas."

Savage said families are encouraged to run together, including four-legged members.

"No family members will be left out, everyone can participate," she said.

Medals will be given out to first, second and third place winners in various age groups.

Savage said people can volunteer to help with the event if they don't want to run, but still want to participate.

"There's something for everyone," she said. "A lot of times people want to volunteer during the holidays, but because we don't have a food/soup kitchen we have to turn them away. So this is a chance for them to help out. We're excited to say thank you to all who get involved."

Savage said holiday spirit is encouraged at the event.

"We would love to see people dress up in a turkey costume or come in spirit of the holiday," she said.

A DAWG photographer will be available for a chance to have photos taken as runners cross the finish line. Coffee on Main is providing coffee and treats. Other businesses are encouraged to participate.

"We want to show people our town, our business and who we are while bringing the community together for the holiday in a fun way," said Savage.

The run will begin at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 23 with registration at 7:30 in Minden Park. It will be over in time for families to enjoy their meals, Savage said.

The cost for entry is $25 for Adults (age 12+), $10 for child ages 4-11, $75 for family of four, $125 for a business team of 6-10 people. Register by mail or drop off at the Food Closet.

For more information Carson Valley Food Closet, 782-3711 or carsonvalleyfoodcloset.org. Register online at raceentry.com.