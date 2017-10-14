Trust in the Lord

As we look around our world it is no wonder why people have a great deal of fear. With nature going wild with earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, floods, title waves and the like, many are fearful. In addition we see unexplainable acts like the shooting in Vegas, churches, night clubs and other places. Our political scene is in disarray, and deranged dictators with possible nuclear capabilities have come to power. If we are trusting and hoping in the things of this world we have good reason to be fearful of the things we see.

The good news is, God is not surprised nor is He in heaven biting His nails. He has given us several warning that these days were coming and that we should not fear, but trust in His unchanging love for us.

2 Timothy 3: But know this, that in the last days perilous (dangerous) times will come: 2 For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, 3 unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, 4 traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.

Luke 21: 25 "And there will be signs in the sun, in the moon, and in the stars; and on the earth distress of nations, with perplexity, the sea and the waves roaring; 26 men's hearts failing them from fear and the expectation of those things which are coming on the earth, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken. 27 Then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. 28 Now when these things begin to happen, look up and lift up your heads, because your redemption draws near."

The greatest new is this; God loves us and because He loves us we can trust Him with everything.

I John 4: 17 Love has been perfected among us in this: that we may have boldness in the day of judgment; because as He is, so are we in this world. 18 There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love. 19 We love Him because He first loved us.

I hope you remember this; Faith is the foundation for trust, trust produces peace, peace produces rest. Fear will rob us of all. Where there is fear faith is lacking, trust is eroded, peace turns to anxiety, and rest turns to stress.

Psalms 37 tells us 3 times in the first few verses not to fear.

Do not fret because of evildoers,

Nor be envious of the workers of iniquity.

2 For they shall soon be cut down like the grass,

And wither as the green herb.

3 Trust in the Lord, and do good;

Dwell in the land, and feed on His faithfulness.

4 Delight yourself also in the Lord,

And He shall give you the desires of your heart.

5 Commit your way to the Lord,

Trust also in Him,

And He shall bring it to pass.

6 He shall bring forth your righteousness as the light,

And your justice as the noonday.

7 Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for Him;

Do not fret because of him who prospers in his way,

Because of the man who brings wicked schemes to pass.

8 Cease from anger, and forsake wrath;

Do not fret — it only causes harm.

Because God loves us, we can trust Him. Because He is trustworthy, He is worthy of our trust.

Isaiah 26:3 You will keep him in perfect peace, Whose mind is stayed on You, Because he trusts in You.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.