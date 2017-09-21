‘Treats for our Troops’ to send Halloween care packages to military

Local Gold Star mother Sally Wiley is coordinating "Treats for our Troops" care packages to be shipped to U.S. military service members in time for Halloween. She will host a pre-packing party at her home in Gardnerville on Oct. 5 starting at 8 a.m., and local Boys and Girls Club members will finish packing the boxes later that afternoon.

Wiley is accepting donations for a variety of goods to be included in the care packages. Requested items include: homemade cookies and candies, Pop Tarts, protein bars, Nature Valley Sweet & Salty bars, popcorn packets, gum, candy bars, jerky, biscotti, Corn Nuts, small packages of peanut butter, small packages of sunflower seeds, Vienna sausages, tuna packets, Rice Krispy treats, Kraft Mac & Cheese, dried fruit packets, small games, and small Halloween items. No toiletries or fruit juices are needed at this time. Donations should be delivered to Wiley's home, 1846 Crockett Lane in Gardnerville, by Oct. 3.

Wiley organizes several care package shipments a year in loving memory of her son, Army Staff Sergeant Sean D. Diamond. SSgt Diamond was killed in action eight years ago while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. To date, Wiley has arranged for the delivery of more than 2,100 care packages to American service members.

If you are interested in donating items or assembling packages, contact Wiley at 775-783-9292 or via email at sallywiley1@gmail.com.

Library closure Oct. 2-7

The Minden branch of the Douglas County Library is upgrading their entire collection to be compatible with a new Radio Frequency Identification system. The upgrade "will allow for fast and easy checkout transactions for patrons."

To accommodate the upgrade, the Minden library will be closed from Oct. 2 through Oct. 7. The library's regular schedule will resume on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.

Phone service will be unavailable during the closure, but the outdoor book drops will be accessible for return items.

The Douglas County Library is located at 1625 Library Lane in Minden. For questions, call 775-782-9841, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or connect with them on Facebook and Twitter.

Fall arrives today

Today is the Autumnal Equinox, which is the official start of fall for those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere.

The word "equinox" means "equal night." While it's not technically true that night and day are exactly the same length today, the days are noticeably shorter than they were just a few weeks ago. We'll continue to experience shortened daylight hours until after the Winter solstice on Dec. 21.

The cooler temperatures we've had this week are another indication of the seasonal change, though the Carson Valley is expected to warm back up again a bit next week. Welcome fall.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.