Torch Club organizing walk-through haunted house

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada Carson Valley celebrates the 18th Annual National Lights On Afterschool with their yearly Haunted Teen Center at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, 701 Long Valley Road in Gardnerville on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 4-7 p.m.

Founded in 2000, and now organized by the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool celebrates the importance of afterschool programs in communities and highlights the resources it takes to keep lights on and doors open.

"Lights On Afterschool highlights all the wonderful things our afterschool program provides to the kids of Carson Valley, but it also sends a powerful message that millions more kids around the country need quality programs afterschool" Melissa Scaramella, program coordinator for the Carson Valley Clubhouse, said. "Our Torch Club members have been working since the first day of school to organize a fun family event to celebrate this day."

The Torch Club is spending the week transforming the Teen Center into a haunted house with black walls and handmade decorations. The staff will also be donning full costumes. Parents and children ages seven and older can make their way through the experience and flashlights are allowed for the youngest participants if needed. Refreshments and treats will also be provided.

It's estimated 1 million Americans will attend over 8,000 Lights On Afterschool events. The Empire State Building, along with numerous other buildings and landmarks, will keep their lights on in a show of support as well.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada currently serves over 2,500 youth each year in Carson City and the Carson Valley. The club offers youth programming in core areas including character/leadership, sports/healthy lifestyles, the arts, STEM and education, as well as free tutoring for students afterschool.

Recommended Stories For You

Bus transportation is available from most Carson City and some Carson Valley schools to Club locations. For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada at (775) 882-8820 or at http://www.bgcwn.org

For more information about this event please contact Melissa Scaramella at melissas@bgcwn.org.