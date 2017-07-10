Today’s is sixth red flag warning in a month | RecordCourier.com

Today marks a half dozen red flag warnings issued by the National Weather Service so far this fire season.

It's also the second consecutive warning issued for critical fire danger from gusty winds and low humidity so far this year.

"The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them," forecasters said.

According to the warning, southwest and west winds will reach speeds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph while the humidity drops to 6-13 percent

So far today, a wind gauge at the Fish Springs fire station recorded a gust of 30 mph at 12:33 p.m.

Sunday saw a 28 mph wind gust at 6:09 p.m. at a Nevada Department of Transportation wind gauge located at Highway 395 and Genoa Lane.

Today's high temperature is forecast to hit 95 degrees in Minden, with a chance Saturday will climb to 100 degrees.

Nearly 150 firefighters are working on a 21,341-acre wildfire near Cold Springs east of Fallon today. The fire briefly closed Highway 50 a few times and high-energy transmission lines are threatened.

Despite high temperatures of 100-108 degrees, firefighters have a line a tenth of the way around the blaze.