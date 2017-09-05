Tibetan bowls center of sound immersion concert

A concert is planned in Carson City that will feature unusual instruments: Tibetan bowls, gongs and percussion.

The Tibetan Bowl and Gong Sound Immersion at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 will feature a Tibetan bowl performance by Diáne Mandle.

Mandle, a Sounds True recording artist from San Diego, Calif., is an author, educator and frequent presenter at the Deepak Chopra Center and the Golden Door and Rancho La Puerta.

Mandle's work includes workshops for cancer patients and oncologists. She also developed a sound meditation program for incarcerated veterans with PTSD.

The Carson City event is one of many workshops and concerts Mandle is holding internationally in addition to operating the Tibetan Bowl Sound Healing School in Southern California.

The concert, at Sierra Foot and Ankle, is designed to relieve stress and enlighten the mind.

According to a press release, the goal of sound immersion with Tibetan bowls, gongs and percussion is to soothe, inspire and awaken the body, mind and spirit.

Attendees are invited to bring a yoga mat. The cost to attend is $25 in advance and $30 on the week of the event.

Sierra Foot and Ankle is at 2350 S. Carson St., Suite 3.

Information about Mandle, who will be featured in the upcoming film "Tao – Living in Balance," is at https://vimeo.com/195824528 and http://www.soundenergyhealing.com/.