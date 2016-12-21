Thunderbirds headline air show | RecordCourier.com

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline Minden-Tahoe Airports Aviation Roundup Oct 7-8, according to Douglas County Public Information Officer Melissa Blosser.

The Thunderbirds team will base eight F-16 Falcons at the airport for the event, with a full ground and air show each day.

Other acts include:

■US Army Golden Knights parachute team will do tandem jumps and aerial maneuvers bot days

■Royal Canadian Air Force CF 18 fighter jet demo celebrates the 150th birthday of Canada

■US Navy Super Hornet makes a return appearance each day

■Stunt pilot Rob Holland, a six-time consecutive world champion

■The Alabama Boys, a comedy act that concludes with the aircraft landing on top of a pickup truck

■Smoke and Thunder, a jet-powered truck that will race an aircraft and entertain car buffs

■Bob Carlton performing a series of aerobatic maneuvers on a jet-powered glider.

“We are very pleased with the military and civilian commitments to date and we are looking forward to working with the entire airport staff and the county to make the 2017 Aviation Roundup the most amazing event for the Carson Valley,” said Airport Manager Bobbi Thompson.

Additional information regarding acts and attractions will be announced on the event’s facebook page. Information, aviationroundup.com or 782-9871.