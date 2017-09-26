Three new deputies join sheriff’s office

Three new Douglas County deputies were sworn in on Monday as family, friends and employees looked on.

Conner Michitarian was hired as a lateral deputy sheriff, and is assigned to the Patrol Division.

Michitarian came from Nevada Highway Patrol and was raised in Douglas County, graduating from Douglas High School.

He gained his desire to be in law enforcement from his father, Douglas County Sgt. Ron Michitarian and his career was fostered by being a DCSO Explorer for many years with Deputies Teresa Duffy and Chris Griffith.

Jeremy Cunningham was raised in Reno and enlisted in the Nevada National Guard in 2012 and serves as a military policeman with the 485th Military Police Company. He recently returned from a one-year deployment to Kuwait and Iraq. He is assigned to the Jail Division.

Joshua Hodges was raised in Southern California and relocated to Douglas County as a teenager and was a member of DCSO and CHP Explorers. Following graduation from high school he went on to complete a degree from Sierra Nevada College. He is assigned to the Jail Division.

Testing to become a deputy sheriff can be arduous. It begins with a written, physical agility tests, and oral interview. A lengthy and intensive background investigation is conducted and at the conclusion the candidate is invited back for a second interview with Sheriff Ron Pierini and Undersheriff Paul Howell.

The candidate next takes a polygraph test to determine the candidate's truthfulness and verifies the facts that have been gathered. A psychological test and medical exam are the final tests.

The State of Nevada certifies a peace officer after they have been through a state sponsored academy, which usually occurs sometime during the first years of employment. Deputies are in continuous training from the first date of hire.

The three deputies hired brought the number to 19 deputies hired in the last 14 months. Douglas County Sheriff's Office had an unusual number of retirements and employees who changed careers from peace officers to another career in the last two years.