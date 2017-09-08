The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 8, 2017

Genoa, Nev. — The first reading of a new ordinance to limit sub-surface mining to general industrial areas passed 3-2 on Thursday. The ordinance goes before Douglas County Planning Commissioners on Tuesday. The ordinance requires a second reading to go into effect.

A proposal to hire a consultant to set up a stormwater utility was tabled until a later meeting by county commissioners. County Manager Larry Werner suggested the delay due to the lateness of the hour.

While the Slinkard Fire is down for the count, most of the drift smoke rolling into Carson Valley is coming from fires burning down south. But like any campfire, when the wind shifts, there will be lots of smoke from that direction, too.

Recommended Stories For You

Heritage Park in Gardnerville is the scene of a couple of events, including the annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Network annual walk is 8 a.m. Saturday and Sertoma's Oktoberfest noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Check The R-C's calendar for more.