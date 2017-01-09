The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 9 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — East Fork firefighters are working a two-alarm structure fire at the end of Mill Street in Gardnerville this morning. Engines came in from all over the Valley and Carson City, too. The fire was halted at 5:58 a.m.

Genoa, Muller and Centerville lanes are closed for flooding, while Kingsbury Grade is closed because the sinkhole fix didn’t take. Nye Road in Johnson Lane is closed. I’m seeking clarification on what’s going on with Highway 88 since it shows closed but may not be.

Highway 395 appears to be open from Reno to Minden, so Cradlebaugh bridge held.

An urban and small stream flood warning continues through 1:30 p.m. today while flood waters slowly drain away, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect rain and snow today with a chance the temperature will drop below 30 by 5 p.m. Chance of rain is pretty much certain. We could see some snow accumulate tonight.