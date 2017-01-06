The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 6 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — Today is the calm before the storms, with a winter weather advisory kicking in 4 a.m. Saturday and then the flood watch on early Sunday morning. Sand and bags are available at most of the county’s fire stations. Mono County’s telling its residents to provision up in preparation. Probably not a bad idea for Douglas and Alpine residents, too.

Chains or snow tires are still required over Spooner this morning. On Thursday Cave Rock was so slick they had to close the road for a bit. The plows have had a chance to work at Tahoe so that’s unlikely today. All the same be careful out there.

The Minden and Carson McDonalds are donating a fifth of their sales 4-8 p.m. Jan. 12 to the family of Asheley Busey, who was critically injured in the Dec. 29 Centerville collision. There’s also a gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/expense-fund-for-bursey-family

It sounds like the new East Fork Fire Board hit the ground running on Wednesday, seeking discussions on dissolving the north County redevelopment board and getting some of its tax rate back from the county.

Today will warm up a little bit to 37 degrees, with increasingly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at 5 mph before it calms down.