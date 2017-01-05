The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 5 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — A winter weather advisory wraps up at 10 a.m. this morning. Forecasters say there’s a chance of 2 inches of snow on the Valley floors. I know I’m seeing at least an inch on my patio.

Expect a slick commute this morning. It snowed on top of the rain, so be careful on the ride to work. At least we don’t have to worry about people spinning out on Kingsbury, because it’s still closed.

There are road controls on Highway 50 from Carson to South Lake Tahoe. Highway 88 is closed from Silver Lake to Alpine Red Lake and there are road controls most of the rest of the way. If you’re driving today, be prepared for the worst.