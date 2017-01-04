The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 4 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — Getting around Douglas County is going to be a bit of a challenge today. Kingbury and Muller Lane are closed and there are road controls on Highway 50 from Spooner south to the state line.

Genoa got 1.75 inches of rain as of 5:30 a.m. today. A little colder and there would be a lot of snow. When I was out checking the analogue gauge it felt like there was some rain snow mix out there so be careful.

Minden Town Board members will discuss renovations to Minden Park and the gazebo, including possibly closing part of 5th Street between the park and the town offices. The town board meets 5:30 p.m. tonight in the CVIC Hall on Esmeralda Avenue.

More rain today with the temperature dropping to 35 degrees by the evening commute. We might see some snow on the Valley floor tonight. It will be breezy, with winds out of the southwest 15-20, gusting to 35 mph at times.