The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 11 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — County Manager Larry Werner will be on The R-C Running Commentary 10:30 a.m. today. We’re mostly going to be talking about the recent flooding, but feel free to send whatever questions you like to editor@recordcourier.com before then.

The blizzard at Lake Tahoe has canceled school for the third day in a row at Lake Tahoe. Those kids are going to be in class until the Fourth of July at this rate.

Cancelled power to some folks up there, too, with 94 of the roughly 200 homes in Douglas County without electricity at the Lake. In Gardnerville, 89 people are without power. That should be restored by 10 a.m. NV Energy says.

Planning commissioners approved a 105-unit development of Montaña north of Genoa on Tuesday. The project has been in the works for more than a decades, and isn’t substantially different from the original approval.

A poor drainage flood advisory remains in effect this morning until 10:30 a.m. while a winter weather advisory above 5,000 feet expires at 10 a.m. The roads at the Lake are a mess, so if you don’t have to go up there, that’s a good thing.

We might see some snow today if the temperature drops, otherwise just more rain. Expect breezy conditions and a high temperature of 40, which we’ve already hit, allegedly.