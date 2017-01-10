The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 10 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — A reader posted video of both northbound lanes of Highway 395 being open and reported sweepers were clearing the southbound lanes.

It’s a snow day for Douglas County’s Lake Tahoe schools, and a flood day for Jacks Valley Elementary, according to Superintendent Teri White. Several bus routes in the north county are also affected by the closure of Highway 395 at Cradlebaugh Brige.

The state is showing both sides of Highway 395 at the bridges while the river crests that direction. Despite some back and forth, it appears Genoa Lane is closed this morning as well, but Muller is open, which should shorten that commute a bit.

Traffic was backed up on Jacks Valley Road for hours as people negotiated Genoa trying to get home from points north. We lost a couple of deer in the process, so try and be careful coming through Nevada’s oldest town.

The Carson River is pretty much at major flood stage at 5 a.m. and should crest at 11 feet at 8 a.m. and stay there until noon. It sounds like the West Fork ice dam is what contributed to the delay.

We’ve got a little bit of snow that fell last night on the west side, but it turned back to rain. Meanwhile, there’s a blizzard warning in the Sierra through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

We could end up with more snow in the Valley tonight depending on what the temperatures do. In the meantime a high wind warning with 20 mph winds and gusts of 45 mph will keep it interesting today. Expect more rain.