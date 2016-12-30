The R-C Morning Report for Dec. 30 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — If you’ve business with the government you should get it taken care of today because everything’s closed Monday for New Year’s holiday. The R-C will be closing at 2 p.m. today, but I’ll be around so you can drop me a line if there’s something pressing.

The New Year’s Eve forecast up at Stateline is for partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of around 21 degrees. There might be some snow there and down here tonight and Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a statement forecasting a very cold storm system rolling in with the new year on Sunday, with 50 mph winds and snow levels to the Valley floors by early Monday.

For today, enjoy mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 51 degrees. Might be a good day to put some wood up if you’ve got the time. See you next year.