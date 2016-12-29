The R-C Morning Report for Dec. 29 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — Firefighters are looking for the cause of a Tuesday fire that claimed a travel trailer on a permanent foundation on abandoned property along Juniper Valley Ranch Road. The fire was reported at 1:35 p.m.

Stateline casinos saw a healthy bump up in gaming revenue during November, according to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation this morning. The main source of Douglas County’s gaming revenue collected $15.9 million, up 12.58 percent over November 2015.

Douglas saw a 21.4 percent bump in sales tax revenues to $61.4 million in October, according to state figures released on Wednesday. The county’s manufacturers led the way on that increase.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 48 degrees today. It’s 20 degrees out this morning.