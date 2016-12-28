The R-C Morning Report for Dec. 28 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — I count at least 50 aftershocks since those two earthquakes southwest of Hawthorne just after midnight. We felt the big shakers here, but most since have been pretty tame.

The earthquakes are located near the Aurora-Bodie volcanic field, which is a geothermal area. The Aurora crater is a breached volcanic crater about 250,000 years old, according to the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology.

It’s clear and cool outside with a low temperature at 24 degrees. Expect sunny skies and a high of 47 degrees today. It will keep warming up right until the front brings some snow.