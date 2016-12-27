The R-C Morning Report for Dec. 27 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — It’s orientation day for Douglas County commissioners 1 p.m. today where commissioners will hear about the open meeting a public records laws, the county’s social media policy and general government finance. The session will be held at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden.

An online petition to prevent the demolition of the building currently housing Saletti’s is online, and has garnered 254 signatures. The building is not on the state or national Register of Historic Places anywhere, and is private property.

Despite what’s going around, no demolition permit has been pulled for that site. Building permits are public record and they expire. You can track them at cdb.douglascountynv.net. If Saletti’s is going to be torn down, that permit will come within a few weeks of the event, not months.

It’s relatively balmy out at 17 degrees, that’s up quite a bit from the minus 1 I had on Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 40 today.