The R-C Morning Report for Dec. 23 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. ­— In anticipation of the storm, Douglas will be picking up Zephyr Cove Elementary students at the two main bus stops only this morning.

In the cutting it fine department, Douglas County schools will be letting out for Christmas vacation today. They won’t be back until Jan. 10.

About that storm. According to the 2:43 a.m. forecast, it’s supposed to be arriving a little faster and focus a little further south than anticipated. Models are showing heavier snowfall south of 50. Expect the rain to arrive between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., turning to snow late this afternoon.

How much snow anywhere in Western Nevada receives will be pretty random, based on spillover. Reno could get a lot while we get nothing and vice versa.

I can guarantee there will be wind today, out of the southwest at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Expect a high temperature of 46 degrees, which will drop like rock once the cold front hits.