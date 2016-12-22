The R-C Morning Report for Dec. 22 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — The storm due in Friday morning looks like it’s still coming, but how white our Christmas will be is still up in the air … get it? If the temperature forecast is right, if it snows on Saturday, it will stick around on Sunday.

A bear that spent Tuesday night under a Topaz Ranch Estates house has wandered off for now, according to resident Maria Livingston, ignoring a bear trap on the way out.

There are only three shopping days before Christmas left, so expect a little bit of crazy out there today and Friday. There are no road controls and not many wrecks out there this morning, so that’s good.

Mostly sunny skies today? Maybe, that’s what’s in the forecast anyway, with a high of 50 degrees and calm winds picking up at 5 mph in the afternoon.