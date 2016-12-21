The R-C Morning Report for Dec. 21 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — There are road controls on Kingsbury and Spooner on this first morning of winter, and the Kingsbury traffic cam is showing some snow on the roadway, so be careful going over the hill.

Today begins semester finals at Douglas High School. Douglas students will be in school right up until Friday and then will be off through Jan. 6, under the new schedule.

Douglas County Manager Larry Werner will be on the Running Commentary at 10:30 a.m. today. To ask a question, email me at editor@recordcourier.com. To enjoy the fun, click on the running commentary tab at http://www.recordcourier.com

It’s the first day of winter, so of course the low temperature has climbed out of the cellar for the first time this week. It’s 33 degrees out. What I thought was rain earlier was actually snow melting off the roof.

We’ll see a few more showers through 10 a.m. and then the clouds will start to clear out. Expect the wind out of the east at 5-10 mph, shifting north later in the morning.