Talented students compete for scholarships | RecordCourier.com

Students danced, sang and acted their way across the stage of the CVIC Hall on Saturday during the 19th annual Stars of Tomorrow talent showcase.

Sponsored by the Carson Valley Community Theatre and produced by Ann Delahay and Melanie Johnson, 14 contestants with a variety of talents including Poi spinning, dramatic presentations, dancing and vocal performances competed for scholarship awards.

Delahay said the talent show is a chance for the students, high school aged, to showcase their talents before an audience and receive recognition and credit.

“Some of them don’t get the credit they deserve,” she said. “ I like being able to showcase their talents before an audience and allow them to be in the spotlight.”

Though the evening was filled with plentiful talent, only four performances took home the awards.

Douglas High School Seniors Brendyn Carpenter and Nicole Epper received the People’s Choice Award for their duo dramatic scene from Rabbit Hole.

“The excerpt is about a couple who have recently lost a child,” said Carpenter. “ The scene is the couple arguing about how they are mourning their dead child.”

The duo heard about Stars of Tomorrow during their drama class at Douglas High School and when their teacher, Amy Sando presented them with the script they knew it was something they could pull off well.

“We were originally looking for something funny,” said Carpenter,” but when Sando showed us the scene form Rabbit Hole we knew we could represent the characters well. There’s so many different feeling and emotions put into the scene.”

Erik Jacobson, junior, was the first runner-up in the competition for a vocal and guitar solo to “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran.

Sophomore Kimberlee Courtney was the second runner-up.

“My initial reaction was to break down and cry,” said Courtney. “ I wasn’t sure if I heard the name right. I was overjoyed and shocked.”

Courtney performed a contemporary dance solo to Lady Gaga’s “Til it Happens to You,” which she choreographed herself.

“The song is about sexual assault,” she said. “I chose it because I feel sexual assault is a big issue that needs to be addressed.”

Courtney said she plans to donate to sexual assault charities to help spread awareness.

The winner of the evening and a $1,100 scholarship went to Kooper Van Worth for his contemporary dance solo to “Way Down we Go” by Kaleo.

“I was a little shocked, but very happy and excited to have won,” said Van Worth.

Van Worth is a senior at Whittell High School. He plans to move to Los Angeles after graduation and continue dancing.

The theater group is well known throughout the Carson Valley for their productions and is no stranger to supporting and encouraging young talent.

“We provide education outreach of the arts to students,” said Diana Jones, former president and program introductory speaker. “ We believe spreading the arts to young artist is truly rewarding and needed.”

Based in Minden, Carson Valley Community Theater has been a producer of the live theatrical arts for over 10 years and have produced dozens of shows; comedic, dramatic and musicals. Its forthcoming production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”is set to show March 10-26 at the CVIC Hall. For more information and to purchase tickets visit carsonvalleycommunitytheatre.org