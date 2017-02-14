Tahoe Township lodging taxes may increase | RecordCourier.com

Lake Tahoe Township lodging businesses could see the amount they pay in transient lodging license taxes go up this spring.

Douglas County commissioners on Thursday are set to discuss an ordinance amendment on the matter that, if approved, would raise the license tax rate from 3 to 4 percent. It would go into effect May 1.

Currently, Douglas County receives 1 percent of funds raised from taxes to promote economic vitality efforts and for repairs and improvements to county parks and recreation facilities. The Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority receive 2 percent to support and grow tourism.

The additional 1 percent would go to the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority solely for studying, planning or funding economic redevelopment projects within the township.

The tax increase could bring in more than $620,000, based on 2015-16 revenues. The money would be used to fund economic redevelopment projects within the township.

County staff must prepare a business impact statement before the ordinance could take effect. The statement is tentatively scheduled for review by commissioners at their April 6 meeting.

Possible adoption of the ordinance is set for the board’s April 20 meeting.