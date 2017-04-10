Tahoe state parks seeking summer workers | RecordCourier.com

Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park is hosting job fairs Saturday and April 22 seeking workers for the upcoming tourist season at Lake Tahoe.

The fairs will feature information about employment opportunities at Sand Harbor, Spooner Lake, Cave Rock and Van Sickle bi-state parks.

Sand Harbor Bar and Grill, Sand Harbor Rentals and The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival will also be available to answer questions and recruit for seasonal positions.

Saturday's fair is 2-4 p.m. at the Sand Harbor Visitor Center in Incline Village. The entrance fee is waived for job fair attendees.

The April 22 fair is 2-4 p.m. on the first floor of the Division of State Parks headquarters, 901 S. Stewart St., Carson City.

The length of the season may vary but positions generally run from May-September and are full time. The parks are seeking ranger technicians, park aids and lifeguards. Concessionaires will be hiring for positions associated with the restaurant, boat rentals and evening festival performances.

Park staff will be on hand to help explain the application process. Potential employees are required to fill out applicant profiles that can be created at

https://nvapps.state.nv.us/NEATS/Recruiting/ViewApplicantRegistrationForm.aep.